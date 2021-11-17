Driver crashes into Three Lyons Pub in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The window at Three Lyons Pub in West Fargo is still broken tonight after a driver crashed their car into the building earlier today.

The Pub told us it happened around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The window is currently boarded up and the pub is still open.

Valley News Live is working to learn the condition of the driver and if they will be charged in the accident.

