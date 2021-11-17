Vehicle backs into home in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to a home in East Grand Forks after getting a call about a vehicle that had backed into a home.

The accident happens shortly before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of W River Road.

Currently, there’s no word of any injuries.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.