Vehicle backs into home in East Grand Forks
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to a home in East Grand Forks after getting a call about a vehicle that had backed into a home.
The accident happens shortly before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of W River Road.
Currently, there’s no word of any injuries.
