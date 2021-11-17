Threat made against Grand Forks school, suspect identified

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway following a threat made against Valley Middle School in Grand Forks.

The district says the threat was found at the school and immediate action was taken by the district and Grand Forks Police.

A statement from the school says the person who wrote the threat was identified, but they didn’t say if that person will face any punishment or legal action.

The district says everyone at school is safe.

Stay with Valley News Live as we dig further into this situation.

