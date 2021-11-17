South Fargo Happy Joe’s closed, owners announce retirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Happy Joe’s in South Fargo is closed until it can find a new owner. The current franchisees, Mike and Cheryl Post, are retiring after more than 40 years, writing:

“It is with a grateful heart that we share the news that we have decided to retire from Happy Joe’s. We have owned and ran the Happy Joe’s in South Fargo for 45 years and it has truly been magical. This community has allowed us to be part of their most special and treasured moments, from birthdays to graduations, engagements, showers, weddings, and celebrations of life, to sporting events, school functions, holidays, and just Good Times to be Together.

This was not an easy decision, but we feel it’s time to give someone else a chance to be part of this amazing brand. Our beloved Happy Joe’s location is now for sale, and Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors is looking for an enthusiastic franchisee to carry on the traditions we have started.”

If you are interested in hearing about the Happy Joe’s franchise opportunities available in Fargo, Moorhead, and surrounding areas please contact Kat Davidson at 678-485-8413 or katd@drhnow.com.

