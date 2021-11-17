Two dead, one in custody after north Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people have died, and the apparent suspect turned himself in, after a shooting in north Fargo Wednesday afternoon. According to Police Chief David Zibolski, the shooting happened at Composite America, located at 401 27th Street North.

Zibolski says when officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman received extensive medical attention, but died on the scene. Scanner traffic indicated the woman was pregnant and shot in the abdomen, but at this time, that has not been confirmed.

Shortly after the shooting, police say a 35-year-old man turned himself in at the police department. He is currently in custody. Police say they recovered a weapon on the scene, which they believe was used in the shooting.

“I think we’re comfortable saying at this point that we have the person we believe responsible in custody, and I think the big thing here is taking care of the victims and their families and getting the scene processed,” Zibolski said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The business was searched and cleared for any other victims or suspects. Zibolski says, as of Wednesday afternoon, they don’t know if the people involved were employees at Composite America or just walked into the building.

Police say they will remain on scene for several hours as the investigation continues. More information is expected to be released later Wednesday night or Thursday, once investigators are able to sort out the details of what happened.

