School lunches fall victim to supply chain disruptions

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents might want to think about packing their children’s lunches for the next few weeks, West Fargo Public Schools says options in the lunch line are dwindling.

The district sent out an email saying the supply chain disruption is impacting their lunch options. The district says elementary students will have one lunch option and middle and high school students will also only have one lunch option with limited ‘grab-n-go entrees.’

School officials say they are also dealing with the worker shortage and have several staff positions open in food service.

The email says these modifications are expected to be temporary, but the district cannot say when lunch menus will go back to normal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.