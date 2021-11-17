Advertisement

School lunches fall victim to supply chain disruptions

File photo of students eating lunch.
File photo of students eating lunch.(KGNS)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents might want to think about packing their children’s lunches for the next few weeks, West Fargo Public Schools says options in the lunch line are dwindling.

The district sent out an email saying the supply chain disruption is impacting their lunch options. The district says elementary students will have one lunch option and middle and high school students will also only have one lunch option with limited ‘grab-n-go entrees.’

School officials say they are also dealing with the worker shortage and have several staff positions open in food service.

The email says these modifications are expected to be temporary, but the district cannot say when lunch menus will go back to normal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
Surveillance photos of an armed robbery suspect at Caseys's (204 42nd Street South) on Monday,...
Fargo Police working to identify armed robbery suspect
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner to resign after being taken to jail for detox
West Fargo Officer Tim Brown returns home
West Fargo Police Officer returns home after on duty heart attack

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Highway closed while authorities investigate crash
Casey's General Store
Residents react to recent robberies at Casey’s gas stations
Jamestown man dies in two-vehicle crash
Fargo Public Schools Explorer Academy
Fargo Public Schools unveils new “Explorer Academy”