Residents react to recent robberies at Casey’s gas stations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two Fargo Casey’s convenience stores were the victims of armed robberies exactly one week apart from each other.

“I mean, definitely makes me more hesitant or just want to be more aware, I guess, of what goes on,” said Christy Hackenmuller.

And residents living nearby one of those gas stations recently hit say they are feeling uneasy.

“We just moved into this neighborhood in the summer. And yeah, just to think that something like that could go on so close to where we are,” said Hackenmuller.

The Casey’s store on 25th street sits on the edge of a neighborhood filled with apartments and single-family homes.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. It’s just something you don’t expect,” said Hackenmuller.

Last week, 26-year-old Tyler Hendrickson approached the clerk displaying a gun in his waistband and demanded cash.

Hackenmuller says hearing of this kind of activity happening so close is very concerning and worries for the safety of her young daughter.

“Every parent wants to make sure their child is safe. So yeah, that makes me feel a little unsettled. Knowing that can happen and especially not being prepared for it,” she said.

Another resident says she too feels uneasy about the situation.

“It worries me because I leave early in the morning when it’s dark and my husband comes home in the dark,” said Ashlynn Grasl.

She also says gas stations like this one can be prime spots for people to rob.

“I mean, yeah, I think any place of business is always a target and it’s small,” she said.

Another suspected armed robber still remains on the loose for the most recent incident one of the convenience stores.

Police say he got away with cash after robbing the Casey’s on 42nd street on Monday.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Fargo PD investigators at (701)241-1405.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.