Moorhead officer cleared in 4th of July shooting

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The officer who fired his gun at a male suspect in early July has been cleared of any wrongdoing and criminal charges.

Moorhead Police responded to the 2500 block of 4th Ave. N. just after 3 p.m. on July 4 for suspicious activity, which was followed by a short foot pursuit and Moorhead Officer Andrew Werk firing his gun. 23-year-old Isiah Hopkins was later arrested and is now in prison in St. Cloud on unrelated charges.

The Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and has since determined the discharge of the firearm was found to be reasonable and justified.

In their decision, Donald Ryan with the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office states Hopkins has a history of being combative, anti-police and unpredictable during interactions with police. Hopkins was also known to possess a firearm in previous incidents.

