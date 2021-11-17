Advertisement

MN set to allow COVID booster shots for all adults this week

--
--(--)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says Minnesota officials are so alarmed about the continued surge in COVID-19 cases that they’re ready to start allowing vaccine booster shots for all adults by the end of the week if the federal government doesn’t approve them first.

Other states are taking similar steps. Malcolm announced the plan on a day when Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll eclipsed 9,000 people.

The state is struggling with some of the nation’s highest rates of new infections.

Minnesota had seen the country’s worst rate over the past week. But new federal data show that Michigan has overtaken Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photos of an armed robbery suspect at Caseys's (204 42nd Street South) on Monday,...
Fargo Police working to identify armed robbery suspect
Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
CARSON WENTZ BABY #2
Carson Wentz, Wife welcome baby #2
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner to resign after being taken to jail for detox

Latest News

File photo of students eating lunch.
School lunches fall victim to supply chain disruptions
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Highway closed while authorities investigate crash
Casey's General Store
Residents react to recent robberies at Casey’s gas stations
Jamestown man dies in two-vehicle crash