Man dies in N. Fargo crash involving traffic signal

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a crash involving a traffic signal pole just off the interstate in north Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at the I-29 and 19th Ave. N. interchange on Tuesday, Nov. 16 around 10 p.m.

The crash report says the 41-year-old driver exited off the interstate and crashed into the pole.

The driver is dead and a 14-year-old passenger in his car is hurt following the crash.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and he died at the hospital. His name is not yet released.

The 14-year-old boy in the car is expected to be ok.

