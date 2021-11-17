Late surge puts Comets over UMary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Latrelle Franklin led the Comets with 20 points and eight assists. His backcourt running-mate Winder Joseph added 15 and 5.

The Marauders had a massive 49-31 edge in rebounding, including a 17-0 advantage on the offensive glass which allowed UMary to outscore MSU 15-0 on second chance points and 36-26 in the paint. The Comets were much more efficient. Despite taking 26 fewer shots from the floor, Mayville State shot 49% (25-51) overall and drained 12-of-26 attempts behind the arc. UMary shot 36.4% (28-77) overall and 4-of-16 on treys.

Down 37-34 at intermission and trailing by as many as seven, the Marauders climbed in front 53-51 behind a pair of Jackson free throws. The Comets soon regained the lead and built a 71-63. UMary kept chipping away and narrowed the gap to 78-76 in the final 30 seconds behind a put-back of an offensive rebound by Jackson followed by a soaring steal and drive to the basket for a three-point play by Huntsberry. A pair of Franklin free throws salted away the game for MSU.

