Advertisement

Late surge puts Comets over UMary

By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Latrelle Franklin led the Comets with 20 points and eight assists. His backcourt running-mate Winder Joseph added 15 and 5.

The Marauders had a massive 49-31 edge in rebounding, including a 17-0 advantage on the offensive glass which allowed UMary to outscore MSU 15-0 on second chance points and 36-26 in the paint. The Comets were much more efficient. Despite taking 26 fewer shots from the floor, Mayville State shot 49% (25-51) overall and drained 12-of-26 attempts behind the arc. UMary shot 36.4% (28-77) overall and 4-of-16 on treys.

Down 37-34 at intermission and trailing by as many as seven, the Marauders climbed in front 53-51 behind a pair of Jackson free throws. The Comets soon regained the lead and built a 71-63. UMary kept chipping away and narrowed the gap to 78-76 in the final 30 seconds behind a put-back of an offensive rebound by Jackson followed by a soaring steal and drive to the basket for a three-point play by Huntsberry. A pair of Franklin free throws salted away the game for MSU.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

MSUM men's basketball
Dragon Men Set Record in 136-65 Rout of Crown in Home Opener
Arizona Beats North Dakota State to Close Bison Road Trip
Northern Cass volleyball takes perfect season into state tournament.
Northern Cass takes perfect season to state
Northern Cass volleyball takes perfect season into state tournament.
Sports - Northern Cass volleyball takes perfect season to state