Advertisement

Jamestown man dies in two-vehicle crash

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 63-year-old Jamestown man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash, just two miles north of town.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was driving west in his 2003 Buick on the 32nd Street SE approaching the intersection of Highway 52.

The man attempted to cross to go south on the highway when a 2009 Toyota Venza crashed into the Buick’s driver’s side door.

Both vehicles later ran into the median before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Toyota and two juveniles were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Buick’s driver died on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Casey's General Store
Residents react to recent robberies at Casey’s gas stations
Fargo Public Schools Explorer Academy
Fargo Public Schools unveils new “Explorer Academy”
Residents Reax to Casey's Robberies- November 16, 2021
Residents Reax to Casey's Robberies- November 16, 2021
10:00PM News November 16 - Part 2
10:00PM News November 16 - Part 2