Jamestown man dies in two-vehicle crash

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 63-year-old Jamestown man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash, just two miles north of town.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was driving west in his 2003 Buick on the 32nd Street SE approaching the intersection of Highway 52.

The man attempted to cross to go south on the highway when a 2009 Toyota Venza crashed into the Buick’s driver’s side door.

Both vehicles later ran into the median before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Toyota and two juveniles were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Buick’s driver died on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

