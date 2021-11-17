Ice Time: UND and Duluth clash for first time since 5OT Classic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It would be almost impossible for the North Dakota Hockey team to have a better start to conference play than they’ve had this season. So far they sit at a perfect 4-0 in NCHC Contests. This comes after sweeps of Denver and Miami, and puts them in the Driver’s seat ahead of their matchup with Minnesota Duluth.

“I think it does a lot for our momentum. We knew we had a job to do and we know how tough the NCHC is so I think getting that good start is a big help for us.” said Sophomore Forward Riese Gaber.

“With Duluth coming in I think we can really use the grit we’ve built up over the last couple weekends.” added Sophomore Defenseman Tyler Kleven, “Our chemistry has grown a lot, I think we can use all that and take down Duluth.”

A lot of eyes in the college hockey world are going to be on this top-10 matchup in the Ralph Engelstad arena this weekend. It’s the first time that Duluth and North Dakota have gone head to head since the Bulldogs ended North Dakota’s magical run last year in the Midwest Region Final, beating UND in 5 overtimes. UND players are looking at this as a redemption game.

“We all know we had a really good team last year and wanted to go farther than that game, but they ended it.” said Kleven, “So that’s our mindset, a little bit of a redemption weekend.”

“We want to try and keep building that momentum this weekend, but it’s two teams that are very similar as far as how they play and compete here.” said Head Coach Brad Berry, “So we’re looking forward to the weekend.”

Although there are many new players this year there are still a good number of returners, as well as the fans at the Ralph Engelstad Arena who are looking for revenge against the Bulldogs.

