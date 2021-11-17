Highway closed while authorities investigate crash

CLIMAX, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is shutting down part of a highway to investigate a crash.

Authorities say it happened along Hwy. 75 near Climax around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The crash report does not indicate how many cars were involved or if there are any serious injuries.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.