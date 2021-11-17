Fargo Public Schools unveils new “Explorer Academy”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today, Fargo Public Schools unveiled its new “Explorer Academy.”

The ribbon cutting tonight marked the first public and private partnership between Fargo Public Schools and T-N-T gymnastics, as they built a sensory gym in Lewis and Clark Elementary.

Fargo Public Schools says the academy is North Dakota’s first K-8 special education day school with integrated project-based STEAM and gross motor program opportunities.

They say it strives to support the whole child by embedding social-emotional learning in all facets of their educational experience and that staff strive to build relationships with every student to guide and engage them in self-regulation skills to enhance their academic and social-emotional growth.

The school district says the academy’s environment was designed to meet students at their level of need rather than having them fit into traditional settings.

The academy features secured learning pod environments, sensory rooms, a SmartLab, small group rooms, classroom respite spaces, calming areas, soft gradient lighting, curved walls, soft paint palettes, visual announcements, and a state-of-the-art sensory gym.

T-N-T graciously received allocated donations from a Fargo Public Schools gala last spring to design the facility.

