Dragon Men Set Record in 136-65 Rout of Crown in Home Opener

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team set a single-game record for points scored in a 136-65 rout of Crown College in nonconference basketball Tuesday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 3-3 on the year.

The Dragons’ 136 points were a new single-game school record, breaking the previous mark of 126 set against Crossroads College on Dec. 20, 2015.

Junior guard Trevor Kaiser scored a career-high 32 points; his previous career-high was 31 set when he played for UMary in Jan. 2021. Kaiser hit 11-of-14 field goals overall and 7-of-8 from three-point range.

Junior center Jesse Bergh tied a career-high with 19 points while junior guard Lorenzo McGhee had 15. Junior guard Gavin Baumgartner added 14 points while junior forward Jaden Stanley-Williams added 13. A total of 12 of the 13 Dragon players who saw court time scored.

Kaiser also added eight rebounds while freshman guard Jacob Beeninga added five assists.

MSUM shot a blistering 67.7 percent (45-of-62) for the game compared to 36.4 percent (24-of-60) for Crown.

After trailing 6-2 early, MSUM went on a 34-7 run over the next seven minutes to surge into 36-13 lead with 10:40 left in the first half and from then on, the Dragons pulled away.

MSUM hit 14 of its first 18 field goal attempts, which was a 78 percent shooting clip.

The Dragons spread the offense around in the first half with 10 different players scoring. Kaiser had 14 points in the first half while McGhee and Baumgartner had 12 each.

MSUM finished the first half shooting 67.7 percent (21-of-31) while holding Crown College to 36.4 percent shooting (12-of-33).

MSUM continued to shoot well in the second half, hitting 77.2 percent of its field goal attempts, on its way to the dominant win.

MSUM hosts Mayville State for a nonconference game on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.