Carson Wentz, Wife welcome baby #2

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Bison football player and quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts becomes a father for a second time.

Wentz announced on Tuesday via Instagram the birth of his newborn daughter Hudson Rose.

In the post Wentz says, “Welcome to the World my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family. Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World— or at least my World.”

Wentz and his wife welcomed their first daughter Hadleyin April 2020.

