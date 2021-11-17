Advertisement

Arizona Beats North Dakota State to Close Bison Road Trip

(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 97-45 to Arizona on Tuesday night inside the McKale Center in Tucson.

Arizona raced out to a 13-3 lead in the first four minutes. The Bison trailed 30-18 with five minutes left in the first half when the Wildcats went on a 12-0 run.

Arizona shot 52 percent for the game, compared to 26 percent by the Bison. The Wildcats sank 13-of-27 (48 percent) from beyond the arc.

Jarius Cook led NDSU with 10 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added eight points, and freshman Andrew Morgan pulled down eight rebounds.

The Bison will return home to play Tarleton on Monday, Nov. 22, inside the Scheels Center.

