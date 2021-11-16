West Fargo promotes new Assistant Chief of Police

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has a new Assistant Chief of Police on staff, following the sudden resignation of the previous person in the role.

Sgt. Pete Nielsen is now the Assistant Chief. He was promoted to the position during a West Fargo city commission meeting on Nov. 15.

“Five outstanding internal candidates went through a rigorous interview process,” says Police Chief Denis Otterness. “Nielsen rose to the top based on his experience, commitment to the community and high-quality character.”

The city says Nielsen served in the United State Air Force for four years and started with the West Fargo Police Department in 1999.

The former Assistant Chief, Jerry Boyer, stepped down from the role Oct. 1, 2021, but he was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 19 due to an internal investigation.

Some of the allegations against him included ‘belittling, blaming, gossiping, engaging in hostile or intimidating interactions and embarrassing other employees.’

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.