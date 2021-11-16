West Fargo Police Officer returns home after on duty heart attack

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After two weeks in a Nebraska hospital, West Fargo Police Officer Tim Brown, 29, has returned home. Officials said on October 31 Officer Brown suffered a heart attack while booking two women into Cass County Jail.

He was admitted into the ICU at a local hospital, and then transferred by medical flight to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha to receive specialized care.

In a tweet, WFPD officials say on November 15 Officer Brown and his family got to visit the police department. Officials said he expressed gratitude for the support from the department and community throughout his journey.

WFPD said he will continue his road to recovery at a local rehabilitation hospital.

