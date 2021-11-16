Advertisement

West Fargo Police Officer returns home after on duty heart attack

West Fargo Officer Tim Brown returns home
West Fargo Officer Tim Brown returns home(West Fargo Police Department)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After two weeks in a Nebraska hospital, West Fargo Police Officer Tim Brown, 29, has returned home. Officials said on October 31 Officer Brown suffered a heart attack while booking two women into Cass County Jail.

He was admitted into the ICU at a local hospital, and then transferred by medical flight to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha to receive specialized care.

In a tweet, WFPD officials say on November 15 Officer Brown and his family got to visit the police department. Officials said he expressed gratitude for the support from the department and community throughout his journey.

WFPD said he will continue his road to recovery at a local rehabilitation hospital.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo
Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation - November 16
NDT - Daily Motivation - November 16
NDT - It's A Wonderful Life Night At West Acres - November 16
NDT - It's A Wonderful Life Night At West Acres - November 16
NDT - Meal Mindsets & November Deal days - November 16
NDT - Meal Mindsets & November Deal days - November 16
NDT - Pandemic Changes Global Lifestyle & Travel Trends - November 16
NDT - Pandemic Changes Global Lifestyle & Travel Trends - November 16
NDT - Holiday Toy Drive At Buffalo Wings & Rings - November 16
NDT - Holiday Toy Drive At Buffalo Wings & Rings - November 16