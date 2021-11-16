Advertisement

Virus surge sends Minnesota hospitals scrambling for room

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota hospitals are scrambling to make room for patients as people needing medical care for COVID-19 have hit a high for the year.

Hospitals have delayed non-essential procedures, diverted less serious cases to outpatient clinics, and treated emergency room patients in hallways and ambulance bays that have been converted to urgent care centers, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The crunch in hospital capacity comes as health care systems are handling a backlog of medical procedures that were delayed during the first months of the pandemic. Hospital staff are also weary from battling COVID-19.

