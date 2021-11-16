Advertisement

Scammers upping the ante as holiday season approaches

Scam stock photo
Scam stock photo(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the holidays creep closer, scammers are once again targeting shoppers and travelers looking for the best deals on the hottest items which has experts urging you to keep your guard up.

“We’re gonna want a deal. We deserve a deal, we feel like, after the pandemic and we’re going to click on things that take us to nefarious sites,” Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau said.

The BBB says the average lost in holiday scams is up from last year at $102, and says those 18 to 24-years-old are the most likely to be swindled.

“This age group is spending a lot of time online so they’re more susceptible to innocently clicking on things and going over. They have less income which means they want a bigger bang for their buck, so they’re going to go ahead and try to find those low, low prices and flash sales,” Vang said.

Holiday travel scams are also hitting inboxes, with one in particular raising eyebrows from security experts.

“The language that’s in the email is put together very nicely. There’s very good English and grammar,” Crane Hassold, Abnormal Security Director of Threat Intelligence said.

The new scam looks like it’s coming from TSA and asks you to apply or re-instate your pre-check status for $140; The catch is you can only pay through PayPal.

“Looking at the sophistication level of this attack, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the success rate were pretty high just because a lot of the red flags that we teach people to look out for aren’t there in this scam,” Hassold said.

Both Hassold and Vang say it’s important to do research and read reviews before you hit purchase this holiday season, and always remember, if it seems to good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo
Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Altru no longer accepting ‘philosophical exemptions’ for Covid-19 vaccine
5:00PM News November 16 - Part 1
5:00PM News November 16 - Part 1
5:00PM News November 16 - Part 2
5:00PM News November 16 - Part 2
5:00PM News November 16 - Part 3
5:00PM News November 16 - Part 3