ND Tax Commissioner to resign after being taken to jail for detox

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum says he was notified that North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger plans to resign his position, effective January 3, 2022.

The Governor released a statement thanking Rauschenberger for his service: “We are deeply grateful to Ryan for his dedicated and effective service to the citizens of North Dakota for more than 13 years, and the First Lady and I applaud him for having the courage to take the steps necessary to prioritize his recovery, health and well-being,” Burgum said.

As required by North Dakota law, Burgum will appoint a tax commissioner to serve the remainder of Rauschenberger’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.

The resignation comes after Rauschenberger was taken to jail for detox on Monday. Bismarck Police said they were called to the Home2 Suites in Bismarck around 11:30 a.m. on November 15 for reports of an unwanted person. Police said Rauschenberger attempted to check into a room around 10:00 a.m., but the room wasn’t ready.

Rauschenberger then entered a vacant room that was being cleaned, closed the door, and then wouldn’t answer when management tried to get into the room.

Officers then entered the room, woke Rauschenberger up, and determined he was intoxicated beyond the point of being able to care for himself. He was cleared for detox at Sanford’s ER, and was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Police say he was taken to the jail because he did not have a safe ride home.

This incident follows a pattern of alcohol-related charges for Rauschenberger. In September 2017, he was charged with driving under the influence. This past August, Rauschenberger was charged for an open container in a motor vehicle.

Public intoxication is not a criminal charge in the state of North Dakota, so there are no pending charges against Rauschenberger.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.