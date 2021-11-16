Kidnapping charges now filed in Cass County against man accused of holding woman at gunpoint

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have now been filed on the other side of the river in the case against a man accused of forcing a woman to drive to a bank at gunpoint so she would withdraw money for him at an ATM.

30-year-old Sharmake Mohamed Abdullahi is charged with felony kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence and theft charges in Clay County. New charges of kidnapping and terrorizing have been filed in Cass County for the same incident which started in Fargo.

Documents say officers were called to Gate City Bank in Moorhead just after 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 for a ‘frantic female.’ The woman later told officers she was pulled over in her car on University Ave. in Fargo when Abdullahi came up to her car and knocked on her window. When she rolled down the window, she stated Abdullahi pointed a black handgun with a gray barrel at her and told her to unlock her car door.

The victim stated Abdullahi then got in her vehicle and told her to take him to Moorhead. While driving, documents say Abdullahi had her purse and was going through her wallet. Once in Moorhead, the woman told officers Abdullahi told her to go to the Gate City Bank and withdraw some money he could use for rent.

Court documents say the victim tried to get money out of the ATM, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then told her to drive off and documents say Abdullahi held a gun near the victim’s hip. The victim told officers she then pulled over and told Abdullahi, ‘You can kill me here.’ Abdullahi told the woman he didn’t want to shoot her and got out of her car, documents say.

Abdullahi was arrested on Nov. 10 after three weeks on the run from police. He’s currently being held at the Clay County Jail with bail set at half a million dollars. A warrant of extradition is currently out for him in Cass County. He is set to be in court again in Clay County on Dec. 2.

