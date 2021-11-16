Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard, though the engineering team who is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

Still, customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo
Casey's General Store
Police investigating daylight Casey’s robbery
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
NDT - Daily Motivation - November 16
NDT - Daily Motivation - November 16
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out