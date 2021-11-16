Fargo Public Schools to drop mask requirement in January

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health officials sent updated COVID-19 guidance to all K-12 schools in Cass County Tuesday afternoon saying beginning January 15, 2022, the guidance for universal masking in schools will change to masks strongly recommended.

Officials said the main factor for the updated policy is that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Fargo Public School officials said in response to the updated FCPH recommendations, the district will no longer require masks as of Monday, Jan. 17.

Fargo Cass Public Health officials said the January date allows time for 5 to 11-year-olds to be fully vaccinated along with enough time to monitor cases and exposures after the holidays.

Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) today communicated updated COVID-19 guidance to K-12 schools in Cass County. The updated guidance was developed in consultation with the North Dakota Department of Health and FCPH’s Physician Advisory Group.

FCPH still recommends masking in indoor public places due to the designation of having a high level of community transmission.

