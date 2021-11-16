Advertisement

Fargo Police working to identify armed robbery suspect

Surveillance photos of an armed robbery suspect at Caseys's (204 42nd Street South) on Monday, November 15, 2021.(Fargo Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who they believe committed an armed robbery on Monday, November 15. It happened at Casey’s, located at 204 42nd Street South.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with an alleged weapon and left on foot with cash. The clerk was not hurt.

The man is described as approximately 5′11″, lighter skinned, and was wearing a darker colored jacket with a gray sweatshirt underneath. He had a hood up over his head, a stocking hat, and was wearing a black medical face mask.

A K9 track was completed Monday, but did not locate the suspect. If you have any information, call Investigations at 701-241-1405 or text your tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

