Fargo City Commissioners Consider Deer Hunting Change

(WBAY Staff)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners are being asked to consider ending a wildlife management program that allows bow hunters to kill deer within city limits.

Police Chief Dave Zibloski says a recent study shows that harvest rates are low, the plan is no longer effective and it has created a public safety threat. He also says the hunt is time-consuming for the officers who manage it.

In the first of 3 votes that must happen, commissioners voted 3-2 Monday evening in favor of repealing the law.

To watch the full city commission meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

