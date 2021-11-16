Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health expands availability of Covid booster shot

Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health(KVLY)
By Cailley Chella
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) already has a walk-in clinic where you can get both your Covid shots, and next week, you’ll be able to get your booster shot too.

Starting Tuesday, November 23, FCPH’s walk in clinic at the main FCPH building, 1240 25th St. S. in Fargo will have boosters.

The clinic is open on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They’ll also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting December 3rd.

It is a walk-in clinic but they say pre-registration is encouraged.

For kids ages 5 to 11, call (701) 241-1383 to make an appointment.

More information about Covid-19 vaccine clinics hosted by FCPH, including important health and safety information, is available on its website: www.Fargocasspublichealth.Com/covidvaccine.

