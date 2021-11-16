City of Crookston conducting study to help improve safety for residents

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Crookston is attempting to take steps to improve safety for residents.

This comes after 10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo was tragically struck by a semi while she was waiting on her bike at the corner of Roberts and Broadway.

The accident caused the young girl to have her leg amputated.

The city is in the first phase of conducting a corridor study for Highway 2 in the city’s center.

The study will evaluate transportation and pedestrian needs and concerns within the project’s limits specifically an eight-block stretch along Main Street and Broadway.

“There’s been 139 crashes in the last 10 years. 9 of them involving a pedestrian bicycling or biking,” said Molly Stewart, a project manager for SRF Consulting.

Research of the corridor found the crash frequency in this particular area is five times greater than the state average.

“The intersections are something we want to look at. This study will develop alternatives that will include traffic counts, our intersections, our pedestrian crossings, and some ADA,” said Crookston City Administrator Amy Finch. “It’s for the safety of our entire community and just doing better including improving for traffic for our pedestrians and our bicyclists.”

During Monday’s open house, some concerns were brought up including how to minimize the number of trucks passing through town.

“Their GPS’ are telling them to come through town. People who do not know this town, I was just concerned how we change that,” said Joe Kresl.

MNDOT officials say making that change would require citizens to send concerns companies like Google, who provide the directional maps.

MNDOT also says they are keeping this concern in mind, as part of the study to help expedite the process of changing directional maps.

Kresl says he has seen first-hand the struggles of semi-trucks getting through the city.

“We’ve had some of these big windmills get caught up in the middle of town and they’ve had to back five miles just to get out of here because they can’t make the turns,” he said.

The study is expected to take several months.

A final recommendation for a long-term solution for the Highway 2 corridor is expected to be completed by spring of next year.

Residents of Crookston are encouraged to participate in the study by filling out a quick survey.

