Altru no longer accepting ‘philosophical exemptions’ for Covid-19 vaccine

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System is no longer accepting ‘philosophical exemptions’ for its employees who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Back in August, when the company announced its vaccine mandate, they said employees could request an exemption for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. You can read more on that here.

The original date was for the requirement to take effect was November 15th; however, the company says it’s now being moved to January 4th. Altru confirms with Valley News Live that six employees are still not in compliance (either vaccinated or having an approved medical or religious exemption).

