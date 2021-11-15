Advertisement

Woman injured after SUV gets struck on I-94 near Dalton

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST
NEAR DALTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 25-year-old woman was hurt after her SUV was struck on I-94 near Dalton on Sunday.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says the woman’s SUV was stopped partially in the lane of traffic as she was checking on another vehicle that had gone off the road.

The SUV was then struck by what authorities believe to be a white pickup truck.

The woman identified a Baliee Jean Shivers suffered injuries that are said not to be life-threatening.

