Advertisement

Water main break shutting down West Fargo road

Road closed graphic
Road closed graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A water main break is shutting down a stretch of road and impacting people living in a West Fargo neighborhood.

The city of West Fargo says 1st Ave. NW between 5th and 6th St. NW is closed for work on the break. People living in that area have also been notified of their water shut off while crews work to fix it.

The city says they hope to have it all fixed by the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 15.

Drivers should expect delays in that area during their afternoon/evening drive.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OVERSIZED LOAD SLIPS
Oversized load slips off road on I-94
GF COYOTE SIGHTING (
Coyote spotted in Grand Forks
KEZO JOHNSON
FPD arrests man wanted for murder in Tennessee
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Woman injured after SUV gets struck on I-94 near Dalton
People at the J2K Craft and Vendor Fair at the Holiday Inn on 13th Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.
Fargo-Moorhead small business owners reflect on the impacts of inflation

Latest News

News - Small business owners reflect on the impact of inflation - Nov. 15, 2021
News - Small business owners reflect on the impact of inflation - Nov. 15, 2021
NDT - Take The Stress out Of Holiday Hosting - November 15
NDT - Take The Stress out Of Holiday Hosting - November 15
NDT - This Year's Hottest Toy Picks - November 15
NDT - This Year's Hottest Toy Picks - November 15
NDT - Village Cooperative Independent Senior Living - November 15
NDT - Village Cooperative Independent Senior Living - November 15