Water main break shutting down West Fargo road

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A water main break is shutting down a stretch of road and impacting people living in a West Fargo neighborhood.

The city of West Fargo says 1st Ave. NW between 5th and 6th St. NW is closed for work on the break. People living in that area have also been notified of their water shut off while crews work to fix it.

The city says they hope to have it all fixed by the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 15.

Drivers should expect delays in that area during their afternoon/evening drive.

