Detroit Lakes parent speaks out after threats against schools

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes mom is speaking out about her concerns after recent threats were been made to schools in the district.

Amanda Schermerhorn has 4 kids in the Detroit Lakes School District.

After recent threats against her kids’ schools were made, she is now concerned for their safety.

“They (her older children) were not quite as upset unfortunately because it’s something that’s more common nowadays. My youngest son who’s in Rossman, has autism and he’s nonverbal. He’s in a special needs class so if something were to happen in school, he would not be able to communicate that to us. I think that brings it to another level of stress,” says the concerned parent.

Valley News Live received a concerning tip on our Whistleblower Hotline on November 1st from someone saying they were going to, quote, “Shoot up DL high school”.

The police said in a Facebook post that the person who made the threat was found and dealt with immediately.

“I know social media probably has a lot to play in it. Sometimes kids say things and they don’t think it will be taken seriously,” says Schermerhorn.

Most recently, 27-year old Jeffrey Scott Gunderson was arrested for making threats against Rossman Elementary School to his probation officer.

“It’s really unfortunate because it was against his own brother is my understanding. There’s a certain level where you know you don’t want your family business to be out in public, especially in small towns. When it gets to the point where it’s impacting the safety of other members of the community, then it’s essential for us to be aware of these situations,” says the mother of 4.

Schermerhorn says she wasn’t notified of the most recent threat.

In an email sent to parents by the school, officials say they didn’t know about the possible threat.

“I think that’s what’s really scary, as a parent, is the not knowing. Previously, the week before we had a few incidents where there were some threats as well. The police department made it a point to let us know in the community that they would let us know if something like this ever happened again,” says Schermerhorn.

Gunderson was arrested shortly after meeting with, and making the threat, to his probation officer.

The school district also says in the email they are working together with local law enforcement to ensure parents stay informed of these kinds of situations.

We reached out to Detroit Lakes Police, and they declined to comment on the situation at this time.

