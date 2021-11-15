Advertisement

Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OVERSIZED LOAD SLIPS
Oversized load slips off road on I-94
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Woman injured after SUV gets struck on I-94 near Dalton
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
rossman
Detroit Lakes parent speaks out after threats against schools
5 people injured in a Wadena County crash

Latest News

News - Small business owners reflect on the impact of inflation - Nov. 15, 2021
News - Small business owners reflect on the impact of inflation - Nov. 15, 2021
Police lights file graphic.
5 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha