5 people injured in a Wadena County crash

All involved in the crash are being treated at North Memorial for non-life threatening injuries.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WADENA COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Highway Patrol says it responded to crash with a Chevy Impala and a GMC Sierra after the driver of the Impala failed to yield at a stop sign.

The police report says the road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

Airbags in both vehicles were deployed.

The GMC Sierra was driven by Robert Alan Overmoe.

In the car with Overmoe was Rebecca Marie Overmoe, Carla Lois Vasilakes, and Michael Jon Vasilakes.

The Chevy Impala was driven by Anita Barbara Lehto.

