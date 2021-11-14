Winter driving safety tips from the Cass County Sheriff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the Red River Valley gets more and more snow throughout the winter, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that it is important to remain calm when something goes wrong while driving.

“You know if you do find yourself in a position where you slide off the roadway, you become stuck in the ditch, again we don’t advise people to wander away from their vehicle.” said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

Recently the Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management came out with a list items that should be included with survival kits.

Survival Kit list:

-Small candles and matches

-Small, sharp knife and plastic spoons

-Red bandana or cloth

-Pencil and paper

-Large plastic garbage bag

-Safety pins

-Whistle

-Snacks

-Cell phone charger

-Plastic flashlight and spare batteries

“Power cord or power supply for your cell phone so that we can keep contact with you because often times we’ll use your cell phone and the GPS to locate you in an emergency if we need to.” said Jahner.

Throughout the day on Nov. 12, both Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement agencies in the Red River Valley were at many locations helping people out who were either in the ditches, accidents on the roadways or tipped-over semi-trucks. Jahner is saying that if the travel isn’t necessary, then maybe stay at home and avoid the roads during these winter storms.

“But certainly if you find yourself in a situation where you do need help, make sure you’re contacting law enforcement, 9-1-1, so that we can get someone to you and to get you help.” said Jahner.

