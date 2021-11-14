Shed destroyed & vehicle damaged in Polk Co. fire

POLK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire in Polk County destroys a shed and damages a vehicle parked nearby.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to 270th street in section 35 of Gully Township near the city of Gully, which is 20 minutes away from Oklee.

Authorities say no one was injured and the fire is believed to have started by clothing left too close to a wood stove.

