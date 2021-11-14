Advertisement

Rising Temps & Light Snow/Mix Overnight

Warming above freezing Monday and Tuesday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT
TONIGHT: A warm front will be apraoching from the west late tonight and into Monday morning. Ahead of this warm front, temperatures will be rising overnight. Temperatures by 7am Monday morning will have risen to the mid 20s. The warm front will also bring some light snow and potentially spotty areas of rain/snow mix for southeastern North Dakota. Overall amounts will be rather light, with around 1″ on the highest end for the northern Valley.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Light snow sticks around for the Monday morning commute. Roads will still be icy in spots from the weekend! Temperatures remain below average. Afternoon highs will warm near or above freezing for many which will help melt a little of the snow. Clouds remain through the day. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with upper 30s and low 40s expected, but we remain under cloudy skies. The breeze also increases on Tuesday out of the northwest.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds aren’t going anywhere as we head into Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and we only warm to near freezing in Fargo for the afternoon high. There is a chance of light snow across the north on Wednesday. Behind the cold front bringing that light snow chance, we turn windy with gusts near 30-40 mph possible! Thursday quiets down again, with finally some much-needed sunshine. Temperatures remain below average in the 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Morning lows drop into the teens, but Friday afternoon temps warm up a bit into the mid and upper 30s, which is closer to seasonal average. Expect another fairly cloudy and breezy day. Another cold front swings through Saturday that may bring some light snow and breezy conditions. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Yet another cold front moves through on Sunday, and while it doesn’t look to bring snow at this time, it will usher in colder air behind it. Sunday morning lows will be in the teens with highs nearly 10 degrees colder than Saturday - only in the 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of morning snow. Low: Rising to 26 by 7a.m. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit warmer, but breezier. Low: 32. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Still mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow north. Windy! Gusts near 40mph. Low: 26. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy. Near-seasonal. Low: 19. High: 37.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of snow. Low: 22. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 18. High: 28.

