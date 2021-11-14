Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
UPDATE: MN State Patrol needs help finding semi that hit woman leaving her seriously hurt
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies
Fosston grocery store selling “Let’s go Brandon” cookies
Fargo Police respond to a parking sign knocked over during a winter blast.
Crashes reported around the region from winter weather
A jackknifed semi is blocking one lane of traffic on I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on I-94
Bus crash
Vehicle crashes into bus carrying football team

Latest News

VNL Weather at 10:00PM Saturday November 13
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Saturday November 13
GF COYOTE SIGHTING (
Coyote spotted in Grand Forks
Shed destroyed & vehicle damaged in Polk Co. fire
FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87