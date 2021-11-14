MSUM Football Loses Heartbreaker to Wildcats in Finale, 24-21

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team cut a 17-point deficit to three in the fourth quarter but the rally came up short in a 24-21 loss to Wayne State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium.

MSUM finished 5-6 while Wayne State finished 7-4. Four of MSUM’s losses came by one score.

“Our players competed hard and never gave up,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. “We fought til the end, we just came up a little short.”

For the defense, freshman linebacker Josiah Behm had 13 tackles and a pass breakup while freshman linebacker Josiah Behm had nine tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Matt Schoh had eight tackles, including two for loss, in his final game, while senior defensive lineman Hunter Sall added two tackles for loss.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Falk was 20-of-36 passing for 224 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.

Senior receiver Grady Bresnahan had six catches for 67 yards in his final game as a Dragon. Freshman tight end Jordan Marty hauled in his first touchdown pass while junior receiver Trent Marquart hauled in five catches for 74 yards and a score.

Junior fullback Hayden Boll finished with 57 rushing yards and a score.

Wayne State quarterback Nick Bohn rushed for 122 yards and a score while throwing for 176 yards and a score.

MSUM was down 24-7 going into the fourth quarter. The Dragons capitalized on a 1-yard punt by Wayne State that gave them the ball at the WSC 9-yard line. Falk hit Marty for a 10-yard score on third down to bring MSUM within 24-14 with 14 minutes left.

The Dragons forced a stop on the next possession and drove down the field; moments later Falk hit Marquart from 9-yards out as he was going down, and the extra point brought MSUM within 24-21 with 4:49 left.

The defense forced another stop. MSUM moved into Wildcat territory with less than two minutes left, thanks to a pass interference penalty and 11-yard passes to Marquart and Bresnahan. However, on a first down at the 33, Falk was intercepted by Jacob Scott. The Dragons had used their timeouts, and Wayne State ran out the clock.

MSUM’s first score was a 29-yard touchdown run from Boll in the first quarter. WSC scored 24 unanswered points to build the lead.

MSUM said goodbye to 20 seniors who played their final game.

“I’m proud of the seniors and the leadership they provided,” Laqua said. “We’re looking forward to seeing great things from them in the next step of their lives.”

Steve d’Eustachio Stat of the Game

Prior to today, the last time the Dragons ended their season against Wayne State was Nov. 15, 2003. Quarterback Jon Frykman threw a school-record six touchdowns helping his Dragons to a 45-21 victory here in Moorhead. Frykman’s record still stands today.

