Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead small business owners reflect on the impacts of inflation

People at the J2K Craft and Vendor Fair at the Holiday Inn on 13th Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.
People at the J2K Craft and Vendor Fair at the Holiday Inn on 13th Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inflation has been causing prices in the U.S. to soar in certain areas. It is definitely impacting small business owners who have to adapt to keep their businesses going.

“It was a surprise when it went up so fast. I’ve had to change some of my prices just to be able to survive,” said Matt Steidl, owner of Matt’s Mess. “If it’s any indication, it’s really hard.”

The rate of inflation has climbed to 6.2% as of October, a stark increase compared to when it was at 1.7% in February. Leaving these small business owners having to figure out the ever-changing market.

“It’s obviously really hard, when your costs have to go up, then your prices have to go up.” said Jennifer Ebens, owner of Hooked on Yarn.

At the Holiday Inn on 13th Ave. S., vendors gathered at the J2K Craft and Vendor Fair. Giving people an opportunity to promote their products and connect with others in the community. Steidl gave advice for businesses that are facing these price hikes.

“Don’t under price yourself, your work is worth it. People will come if they like, they’ll like it if it’s a little bit higher, they understand.” said Steidl.

These small businesses are having to lean on one another and receive support from the community, with some saying it helps with trying to offset the impacts of inflation.

“So it’s really important that we all support each other because if we can’t do it then how do we expect anyone else too.” said Ebens.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OVERSIZED LOAD SLIPS
Oversized load slips off road on I-94
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
KEZO JOHNSON
FPD arrests man wanted for murder in Tennessee
Polk CO Sheriff’s Office respond to hunter with a gunshot wound
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit

Latest News

News - Staying safe during winter weather conditions - Nov. 14, 2021
News - Staying safe during winter weather conditions - Nov. 14, 2021
White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Saturday November 13
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Saturday November 13
GF COYOTE SIGHTING (
Coyote spotted in Grand Forks