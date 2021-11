GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A coyote has been spotted in Grand Forks.

A photo the coyote sighting was posted on social media Saturday.

The post stated the animal was seen in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ryder Road.

If you have pets, it’s suggested to keep pets indoors and to keep an eye out for the coyote.

