Coyote and Jackrabbit fans enjoy rivalry game renewal in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team traveled to Vermillion to take on the University of South Dakota Coyotes Saturday. This was the 116th game played between the two schools.

Coyote and Jackrabbit fans alike were excited to be able to renew their rivalry on the football field after not having a game last year.

“You know the last year, year and a half has been crazy it’s just fun to get back to a sense of normalcy, it’s a fun rivalry for the state of South Dakota,” said Kade Rexwinkel, a USD graduate and fan.

The last time these two teams played, USD came out on top for the first time since 2000, which adds fuel to the fire for the fans.

“It’s been a great basketball rivalry for years, but the footballs really been heating up in the last few years,” said Brian Rook, an SDSU graduate, and fan.

The Vermillion Chamber and Development Foundation and the Brookings Chamber of Commerce have been working together to get fans for both schools involved, holding their second tailgate showdown before the game.

“This is a celebration between two awesome communities, bringing them together with this friendly rivalry to have some fun, gather in person, we know how valuable relationships are,” said Kelsey Doom, Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce President.

“We love the ability of being able to invite visitors to our communities and at the same time when we want to go and cheer on our team when they’re out of town we want to be able to have a place where we can have fun where everybody can celebrate that rivalry,” said Nate Welch, Vermillion Chamber and Development Company President.

No matter the winner or the loser of the game, just bringing the communities together was a boost for everyone involved.

“When everybody really faced a tough time and they had to be apart when you think about how much value a Saturday football game can really bring whether you’re cheering for the home team or the visiting team, you’re actually just coming together to celebrate and to enjoy the moment,” said Welch.

The goal for both organizations is to have another tailgate showdown next season when the game is played in Brookings, and for the showdown to grow bigger and bigger each year.

