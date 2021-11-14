Bison Claim 10th Valley Football Title With 49-17 Win at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Fifth-ranked North Dakota State claimed its 10th Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 49-17 win over Youngstown State on Saturday, Nov. 13, at a cold and blustery Stambaugh Stadium.

North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1 MVFC) scored five touchdowns of 40-plus yards and rushed for 454 yards while outgaining Youngstown State 623-288 in total yards. The Penguins (2-7), ranked 12th in the FCS in rushing, managed just 59 yards on the ground as the Bison defense recorded five sacks.

Hunter Luepke scored on a 49-yard run, Christian Watson caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller, TaMerik Williams scored on runs of 1 and 50 yards, Jalen Bussey had a 61-yard TD run and TK Marshall closed out the game with an 84-yard TD run.

Marshall finished with a game-high 146 rushing yards on three carries, including a 60-yard carry in the fourth quarter. Williams finished with a career-high 137 yards on 18 carries, the most totes by a Bison running back this season.

Miller was 10 of 14 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard pass to tight end Noah Gindorff. Watson finished with four catches for 91 yards.

Jackson Hankey made a game-high eight tackles and recorded his second career interception for NDSU, Dawson Weber had six tackles, and Brayden Thomas had two of NDSU’s five sacks.

North Dakota State is scheduled to close out the regular season hosting South Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

