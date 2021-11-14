Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
UPDATE: MN State Patrol needs help finding semi that hit woman leaving her seriously hurt
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies
Fosston grocery store selling “Let’s go Brandon” cookies
Fargo Police respond to a parking sign knocked over during a winter blast.
Crashes reported around the region from winter weather
A jackknifed semi is blocking one lane of traffic on I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on I-94
Bus crash
Vehicle crashes into bus carrying football team

Latest News

The snow coming down in Cass County, ND.
Winter driving safety tips from the Cass County Sheriff
VNL Weather at 6:00PM Saturday November 13
VNL Weather at 6:00PM Saturday November 13
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks