Advertisement

Travel alert issued for Valley City area due to icy conditions

(WBAY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and ND Highway Patrol have issued a travel alert for the Valley City Area.

Officials say freezing rain and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.

For more information on road conditions across the state, call 511 or by visiting the ND Roads map.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Woman seriously hurt after semi hits her, takes off
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies
Fosston grocery store selling “Let’s go Brandon” cookies
Fargo Police respond to a parking sign knocked over during a winter blast.
Crashes reported around the region from winter weather
A jackknifed semi is blocking one lane of traffic on I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on I-94
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

FPD arrests man wanted for murder in Tennessee
First Alert StormTeam Weather Update - 12:30PM
First Alert StormTeam Weather Update - 12:30PM
Polk CO Sheriff’s Office respond to hunter with a gunshot wound
Fargo PD asking motorists to slow down