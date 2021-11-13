Travel alert issued for Valley City area due to icy conditions
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and ND Highway Patrol have issued a travel alert for the Valley City Area.
Officials say freezing rain and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.
For more information on road conditions across the state, call 511 or by visiting the ND Roads map.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.