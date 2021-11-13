Advertisement

Polk CO Sheriff’s Office respond to hunter with a gunshot wound

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hunter with a gunshot wound. First responders were able to find 19-year-old Bryce Brannan with non-life threatening injuries.

Brannan was taken to the Altru Grand Forks by the Crookston Area Ambulance.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be investigating the incident. The East Grand Forks Police Dept, the Fisher Fire Dept. and the Minnesota State Patrol helped in the call.

