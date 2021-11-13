Oversized load slips off road on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi carrying an oversized load slipped off the road Saturday afternoon.

The oversized load appeared to have slipped as the semi was turning off the I-29 exit onto I-94 W.

A semi with a crane was on scene assisting with pulling the oversized load out of the ditch.

The incident also caused traffic to back up for about a mile.

