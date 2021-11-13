FPD arrests man wanted for murder in Tennessee

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man on the run from murder charges in Tennessee was arrested Friday in Fargo.

Authorities say they learned 31-year-old Kezo Donnell Johnson, who had an active warrant, had been staying in the Fargo community.

The Metro Street Crimes Unit of the FPD worked through the evening attempting to locate the violent individual.

Johnson was later arrested at a home in the 1100 block of 22nd Street S.

His warrant was for First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Johnson currently has no known permanent address.

He is now being held in Cass County Jail.

